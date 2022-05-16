Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Creative Planning raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

