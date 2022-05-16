Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,477,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.