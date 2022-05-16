Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 201.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

