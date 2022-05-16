Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

