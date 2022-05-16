GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 11,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. GoGreen Investments has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

