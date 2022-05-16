goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James raised goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$112.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.78. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$97.63 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. On average, analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

