Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after acquiring an additional 466,970 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $198.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

