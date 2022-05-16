Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $55.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

GBT stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,425,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 147.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 108,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

