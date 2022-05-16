Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.45 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $861.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $885.90 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $747.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,553. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.