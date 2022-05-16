Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.45 Million

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $861.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $885.90 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $747.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,553. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

