GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Down 42.5% in April

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,459. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

