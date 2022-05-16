GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $121.00

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 261.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,982.67 and approximately $121.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 538.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,599.54 or 1.77999999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,682,043 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

