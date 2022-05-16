Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.27. 625,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

