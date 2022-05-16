Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 3,308,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.