Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
