Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

