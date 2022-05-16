Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GEL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,629. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

