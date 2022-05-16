Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 22800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$69.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

In related news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Insiders acquired 192,300 shares of company stock worth $89,025 in the last three months.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

