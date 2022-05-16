Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 22800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$69.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

In related news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Insiders acquired 192,300 shares of company stock worth $89,025 in the last three months.

About Galway Metals (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

