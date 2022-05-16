Gaj Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,368.47 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $13,368.47 and approximately $141.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

