Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.55

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 659811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and coordinating new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders, and industrial and commercial (I&C) developers; provision of advice and support services; and design and delivers electric vehicle charging connections, high voltage electrical infrastructure, and specialist gas infrastructure, as well as connections to solar farms, wind farms, and battery storage sites.

