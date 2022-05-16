FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $95.88 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $32.03 or 0.00107396 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $95.88 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.63 or 1.00002688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,173,812 coins and its circulating supply is 136,304,476 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.