Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $45.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.73. 27,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. FOX has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

