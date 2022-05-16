Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Short Interest Up 45.2% in April

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,710. Founder SPAC has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

