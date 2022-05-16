Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,083. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.33 and a 52 week high of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.61.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

