Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.74. 6,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,435,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

