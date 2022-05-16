Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.