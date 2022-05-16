Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
FBIO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 4,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.