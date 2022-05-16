Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

FBIO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 4,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

