FortKnoxster (FKX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $287,939.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

