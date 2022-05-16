Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,249 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,842,617. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

