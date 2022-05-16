Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Positive” at OTR Global

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

FL opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

