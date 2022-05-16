Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of FLNC opened at $7.30 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

