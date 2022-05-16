First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.
About First US Bancshares (Get Rating)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
