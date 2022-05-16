First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

