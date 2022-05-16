First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,815. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

