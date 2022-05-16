First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.08. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,754. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $407,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

