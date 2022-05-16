First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,827. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

