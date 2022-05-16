First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $6.51 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

