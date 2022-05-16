First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $6.51 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
