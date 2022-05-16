First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.29 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

