First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.89

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.