First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,021. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

