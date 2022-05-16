First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,300 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Luxfer worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

