First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,200 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.