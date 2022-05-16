First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.