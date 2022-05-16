First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 254.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Daseke worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $499.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

