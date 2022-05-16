First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AdvanSix worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

