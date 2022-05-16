First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitex International news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

