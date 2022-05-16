First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Glatfelter worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $13,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is -22.86%.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

