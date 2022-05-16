First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 221.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in CalAmp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $197.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

