First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

