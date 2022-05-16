First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 131,974 Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
