First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 63,094 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,094 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.93 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

