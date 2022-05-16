First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

