First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

